A revised version of the controversial planning policy on Outside Development Zones is being drafted by a senior legal expert and will be ready within weeks, Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg said on Wednesday.

Dr Borg told reporters about the new policy in the wake of a controversial Planning Authority decision to allow a villa and pool to be built on the site of a tiny rural ruin in an ODZ area.

He defended the government's 2014 policy that made it easier to build on protected ODZ land, saying it had 'helped farmers' and instead criticised a Planning Authority panel set up to review the contentious regulations.

Times of Malta reported that the panel set had not made any headway, more than a year after it was set up and that it had failed to reach a consensus on a proposal to temporarily freeze development on all ODZ land.

The minister criticised the panel, saying it had only met some six times since it was set up back in 2018.

“When I really want to get something done, I have six meetings in a week,” he said.

Dr Borg said that back in September he had asked the panel for its progress and whether they expected to reach common ground.

When he was informed of the impasse, he wrote to the Planning Authority’s Executive Council, who in turn appointed Ivan Mifsud, the Dean of the Faculty of Laws at the University of Malta, to redraft the policy.

“I am informed that Prof Mifsud started working on this some two weeks ago and I expect a draft in a few weeks,” he said.

Controversy over the development of ODZ land erupted last week when planning permission was granted for a proposal to turn a tiny ruin in the Gozo countryside into a villa with a pool.

Published in 2014, the Rural Policy and Design Guidelines have been criticised for opening a backdoor for development permits in sensitive ODZ areas.

Asked if he thought the policy was a mistake, the minister defended it saying it had “helped farmers”.

Prior to the 2014 policy, the legal framework was fragmented, and the policy had fixed this, he said.

“Like every other policy, it had parts that worked very well, and others that did not work so well. That is why I asked for a revision, and I expect to have a redrafted version soon,” Dr Borg said.