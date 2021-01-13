Transport Minister Ian Borg on Wednesday denied he swore on a television programme saying NET News, which made the accusation, had edited the clip to make him seem like he did.

Net News on Tuesday accused the minister of swearing on the TV programme Pjazza.

But the minister said, in a post on Facebook, that what he had said was “ħa qalanqas... anqas, anqas...”

“If you want to say I was swearing it is your business.

“I will pray for you when I go to the Holy Land,” he said in a clear dig at Opposition spokesman Jason Azzopardi, who shared the clip.