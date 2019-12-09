Transport Minister Ian Borg said on Monday he felt “disappointed” when asked if he too had been betrayed by the Prime Minister's former chief of staff Keith Schembri.

Both Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and Justice Minister Owen Bonnici were quoted last week as saying they felt “betrayed” as further revelations emerged from the investigation into the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

In recent days court testimony has raised suspicions that the Office of the Prime Minister played some role in the assassination plot or in potentially obscuring justice.

Mr Schembri was arrested and released for a third time on Sunday in connection with revelations concerning the case.

On Monday, Dr Borg admitted the atmosphere was not a positive one.

“I think these are circumstances in which, the government, and those that work hard – and I consider myself one who works hard – we are disappointed with what happened. We could have kept going on with the rhythm of work. Work is going ahead but it is not a positive atmosphere and I join their [my Cabinet colleagues’] comments,” Dr Borg said.

On his relationship with Schembri

The minister said that Mr Schembri had not featured in any of the discussions he had held with leadership favourite Chris Fearne in recent weeks.

He said his relationship with Mr Schembri was unremarkable.

"It's no different to the relationship I will have with whoever comes after him [as OPM chief of staff]," he said.

On Labour's leadership race

Dr Borg has publicly backed Mr Fearne's bid to take over from Dr Muscat as Labour leader and Prime Minister in January.

Asked about his decision not to run in the upcoming Labour leadership race, Dr Borg said he had considered it, but had come to the conclusion that there was major support behind “one particular candidature”.

Asked whether he would be considering the deputy leadership, Dr Borg said that was not on the agenda for the time being.