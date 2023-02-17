Ian Borg has backed action against a Transport Malta employee accused of harassment and who bragged about his power as “the minister’s cousin”.

Clifford Micallef, 49, is alleged to have subjected a woman to four months of intimidation that included trying to hack into her work computer, sending her unwanted flowers, and smashing glasses when she spoke to other men.

“I have no support for individuals who try to get their own way by using someone else's name,” Borg, who previously served as Transport Minister and is now Foreign Affairs Minister, told Times of Malta on Friday.

The court heard this week how Micallef would brag to colleagues that he was a "cousin" of Borg and wielded “great power” at the authority.

A court heard that Micallef's alleged victim was afraid of losing her job because Micallef said he was the minister's "cousin".

Sources told Times of Malta that Micallef is actually a distant relative of Borg's, rather than his cousin.

The woman repeatedly made complaints about Micallef but matters only came to a head when he threatened that he would “throw someone off Dingli Cliffs.”

Following legal advice Transport Malta filed a police report and charges were issued against Micallef for causing the woman to fear violence and also for harassment.

Borg told Times of Malta that he fully backed the authority's action.

“I am glad the authority's management took action to investigate the allegations. If they are true, then I urge the authorities to make sure that justice is served without delay,” he said.