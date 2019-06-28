A young Ian Borg based his university degree thesis on the legal challenges of conserving biodiversity, in the process flagging how “unfortunately” mature trees at times met an untimely death when plucked out of the ground by government entities.

The 2012 thesis, submitted one year before Dr Borg became a Cabinet member of a government that supercharged the construction industry, flagged development as “surely one of the biggest threats our environment faces”.

Fast-forward seven years, the now Transport and Infrastructure Minister’s student idealism makes for an ironic read in light of the outcry over the amount of trees and agricultural land being lost to road-widening projects being spearheaded by his ministry.

The controversial Central Link Project saw hundreds take to the streets in protest against the uprooting of 549 trees and the asphalting of 50,000 square meters of agricultural land.

Shock has been expressed in various localities around the island about the way trees have been indiscriminately facing the chop to make way for infrastructure projects.

These same concerns were reflected by the minister back in his student days, as he analysed whether the strict protection of flora principle enshrined in the EU’s Habitats Directive was being abided by.

“Unfortunately potential contraveners in this regards are also public entities like local councils and the cleansing department who, for instance, occasionally cut plants that grow in the wild along countryside roads and uproot mature trees on urban area pavements.

“There is no control or surveillance of these activities and works being carried out by the said entities. It is worse when contractors are appointed to prune trees and cut vegetation, some of which may be protected,” Dr Borg argued.

In March, environmentalist Alfred Baldacchino quipped that biodiversity destruction was synonymous with the works being carried out by Dr Borg’s ministry, following the destruction of flora and fauna as part of efforts to widen country lanes at the beginning of the year.

And Dr Borg’s bid to build a pool on agricultural land adjacent to his house was put on hold in June after a court of appeal demanded that the permit be re-evaluated.

Asked if he felt he was living up to the standards set out in his own thesis, and whether he still viewed development as the biggest threat to the environment, the minister said he was still of the same opinion.

“The thesis, and hence whatever you quoted in your email also, is in relation to the Habitats Directive (EU Legislation) – Natura 2000 Sites. I am not informed that any of our infrastructural projects lie within such sites,” Dr Borg said.

He maintained that all infrastructural projects currently being carried out by his ministry are “pro-environment”.

Dr Borg said these projects would result in less traffic congestion, less emissions and new infrastructure catering for alternative transport such as bicycles.

He said these same projects protected as many trees as possible, and would eventually result in a net increase in the amount of trees and landscaping when compared to the current situation.

Quotes from Ian Borg's thesis

• “The importance of the environment is central to most aspects of life, with today’s big challenges making the conservation of the same field an imperative one”.

• “There are an infinite number of valid reasons why habitats and the species – biodiversity – should be conserved. It may be a matter of a sentimental value towards a particular habitat or species, or perhaps an economical valuation. Moreover, development is surely one of the biggest threats our environment faces”.

• “Unfortunately potential contraveners in this regards are also public entities like local councils and the cleansing department who for instance, occasionally cut plants that grow in the wild along countryside roads and uproot mature trees on urban area pavements.”

• “There is no control or surveillance of these activities and works being carried out by the said entities. It is worse when contractors are appointed to prune trees and cut vegetation some of which may be protected”.