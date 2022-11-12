Foreign Affairs Minister Ian Borg held a meeting with his French counterpart Catherina Colonna on the margins of the Paris Peace Forum this week.

Borg and Colonna, who serves as France’s Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs, discussed immigration and the two countries’ agenda for the United Nations Security Council.

France is a permanent member of the UN council, while Malta will serve as a non-permanent member for two years starting from January 1.

“Minister Borg explained Malta’s priorities for this term and how Malta believes in the need for dialogue for more peace and security around the world,” the Foreign Affairs Ministry said of his discussions with Colonna.

Ian Borg speaks about the meeting. Video: Foreign Affairs Ministry

On immigration, the two political leaders discussed reforming the Common European Asylum System and efforts to relocate people granted humanitarian protection.

Both those issues are of major strategic importance to Malta and France. In the meeting, Borg told Colonnna that CEAS reform needs to translate what is said on paper into reality. He also thanked France for its help in relocating asylum seekers.

Malta also participated in the celebration of the 104th anniversary of the Armistice, where Borg met French President Emmanuel Macron and had discussions with Argentinian President Alberto Fernandez and Foreign Affairs Minister Santiago Cafiero, as well as UK Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs James Cleverly.