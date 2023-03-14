Ian Borg said King Charles, like Queen Elizabeth, spoke fondly about Malta.

Foreign Minister Ian Borg has attended ceremonies hosted by King Charles in London to celebrate Commonwealth Day.

The celebrations also marked 10 years since Queen Elizabeth signed the Commonwealth Charter listing the values of the organisation.

The events included a flag-raising ceremony at the Palace of Westminster and the laying of flowers at the Commonwealth Memorial Gates.

Borg also joined other Commonwealth foreign ministers at a service at Westminister Abbey.