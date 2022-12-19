Maritime security in the Mediterranean and Malta’s upcoming period as a UN Security Council member were on the agenda in Washington D.C. on Monday, as Ian Borg met his US counterpart Anthony Blinken.

The Foreign Affairs Minister and US Secretary of State spoke about strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries, with both expressing a desire to do so.

“We have a strong partnership with Malta, one that on a bilateral basis is growing even stronger,” Blinken said, adding that the US was also keen to work with Malta on the UN Security Council.

“Virtually all the critical issues that we have to contend with are going through the council,” the US diplomat added.

Malta will join the UN’s top table for a two-year period starting January 1, as one of the security council’s non-permanent members.

Video: Foreign Affairs Ministry

Borg told Blinken that he was very pleased to see a growing number of US investors choosing Malta as a base for their business operations and hoped to see commercial ties between the two countries deepen.

He said Malta and the US both shared the desire to “preserve and uphold the international rules-based order, with the UN at its forefront”.

Borg also took the opportunity to again condemn Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, saying Malta “does not stand idle” when it comes to that conflict.

The two statesmen also discussed cybersecurity, climate change, energy-related issues and Africa during their meeting, the Foreign Affairs Ministry said in a statement.