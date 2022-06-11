Foreign Affairs Minister Ian Borg met with his Libyan counterpart on Saturday to discuss stability and security in the Mediterranean region, irregular immigration and human trafficking.

In a statement, Borg said “today’s visit by Minister Najla M. El-Mangoush is one that symbolises the strong relationship that Malta and Libya have and will see that it is further strengthened in all areas.”

Borg pointed out that the two also discussed the current situation in Libya, and how Malta could contribute to the process of stability in the war-torn country, he said.

“Once again I reiterated Malta’s position and urged all parties to refrain from taking any action that would undermine peace and security in the country,” he said.

“I believe that a political solution is needed as soon as possible through fair and inclusive elections,” he added.

M. El-Mangoush said this meeting was important to further strengthen the good relations and the friendship that Libya has with Malta.

She also stressed the significance of today’s date – June 11 – as it was this day in 1965 that marked the beginning of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

M. El-Mangoush later met President George Vella, who expressed Malta's continued commitment to ensuring Libya's stability.

Libya’s Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister Najla M. El-Mangoush with President George Vella. Photo: DOI

"The present political instability is a cause for concern not only for the Libyan people themselves but also for the region more broadly," he said.

Vella encouraged all entities and stakeholders to seek dialogue and find a durable solution to the longstanding crisis through elections.

He added that Malta had never relented on its calls to the international community to keep Libya as a priority among other pressing global dossiers.