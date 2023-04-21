Foreign Affairs Minister Ian Borg and his Polish counterpart Zbigniew Rau discussed the importance of increasing sanctions on Russia as the Ukraine war rages on.

Russia has faced a series of crippling sanctions ever since it invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

The Polish Foreign Affairs minister was speaking to journalists during a press statement following a meeting at Spinola Palace on Friday morning.

Rau is currently in Malta for an official visit to inaugurate the new Polish embassy in Santa Venera.

“The situation in Europe has experienced profound changes in the past few years, first the pandemic shook our economic systems, and secondly war in Ukraine has shaken the very foundations Europe was created on after the Cold War,” Rau said.

Back in February 2022, Ukrainians woke up to Russian troops invading their country. A year on, the war-torn country has seen millions of Ukrainians flee their country, many of whom have taken refuge in neighbouring Poland.

Rau said Poland bears “heavy burdens” associated with Ukraine’s war, with 1.5 million people migrating from Ukraine. The current Ukrainian community in Poland stands at around at 2.5 million.

“We have opened our social health care systems, our schools and other institutions to Ukrainian refugees, and according to estimates Poland has allocated €8.36 billion to humanitarian aid for Ukrainian refugees in 2022."

Polish Foreign Affairs Minister Zbigniew Rau. Photo: Jonathan Borg

“Russia’s disregard for international law, its disregard and violation of legitimate borders, and its contempt for democracy cannot go unpunished.”

Minister Borg said that while Malta is a constitutionally neutral country, it is not indifferent toward attacks and humanitarian abuses against innocent civilians.

“We will stand by Ukraine for as long as it takes. What we do for peace today helps determine whether we live in war tomorrow.”

Uncontrolled migration, a common concern

Rau said that despite the geographic differences between Malta and Poland, the two countries share similar issues, such as migration.

"We share Maltese concerns about uncontrolled migration," Rau said.

"As EU border countries, both Malta and Poland are more vulnerable than others to sudden changes in migratory routes and the illicit activities of criminal groups involving human smuggling."

He said Poland is in favour of reducing tension in the Mediterranean and seeking solutions to current disputes within the area.

On another note, Rau described Malta and Poland's bilateral relations as "excellent" and that Malta is well-known as a tourist destination in Poland.

"Poles make up a third of the largest group of tourists visiting the country," he said.

Borg also spoke about the strong ties Malta and Poland share and how the inauguration of the new Polish embassy will serve as a “driving force” to strengthen the 52-year diplomatic relationship between the two countries.