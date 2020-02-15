Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg has submitted fresh plans to develop a swimming pool in a field adjacent to his house on the outskirts of Rabat.

Unlike previous attempts, the latest application published in the Government Gazette earlier this week will see the pool fitting into an agricultural reservoir, without taking up any further land. The proposal also includes the re- instatement of soil levels in the field.

Dr Borg’s fresh proposal has done away with the previously planned outdoor dining area, as well as facilities such as a shower and a water closet. The public application includes a note which reads: “It is to [be] noted that [the] pool will be located within an already committed volume in order to avoid fresh land take up.”

According to the plans for PA/00867/20, seen by Times of Malta, the 40-square metre pool will now fit into the disused reservoir, which at some point in the past had also been used as a cesspit.

The diamond-shaped pool is just over eight metres long and almost five metres wide. The rest of the 58-square metre reservoir will be infilled and will include a pump room and a smaller reservoir.

When contacted, Dr Borg confirmed he had submitted the fresh plans to eliminate land take up by reducing the size and extent of the previous plans and to fit the pool into a disused reservoir.

The plans also includes 10 different species of trees and plants to be planted around the pool.

A cross-section of the proposal submitted to the Planning Authority by Dr Borg's architect. The top half shows the land in its current state; the bottom half is the proposal.

Plans dogged by controversy

Dr Borg’s plans in a sensitive rural area in the hamlet of Santa Katerina, limits of Rabat, drew attention a few months after becoming parliamentary secretary for land following the 2013 general election when the Planning Authority approved an outside development zone application to turn a dilapidated rural dwelling into a 400-square metre matrimonial home.

The field on the outskirts of Rabat adjacent to Ian Borg’s house where he submitted fresh plans to develop a swimming pool.

In 2018, he had applied to develop a field, acquired for just €11,000 a few years ago, into a fully-fledged swimming and landscaped recreation area. He had based his application on a planning policy that such ODZ developments qualify for a swimming pool and outside area permit.

Despite the objections of a citizen, Noel Ciantar and various NGOs including Din l-Art Ħelwa, Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar and the Ramblers Association, the Planning Commission still gave its blessing to the swimming pool project.

An appeals court overturned that decision last June and said the proposal should be reconsidered by an Appeals tribunal with a different composition. Mr Ciantar and Dr Borg failed to agree on the interpretation of the judgement, prompting Mr Ciantar to file fresh court proceedings contesting the minister’s interpretation.

Despite this pending court case, Dr Borg and his wife submitted a fresh application to eliminate land take up and fit the project within presently committed land.

Submissions on the application are being received by the Planning Authority until March 13.