Transport Minister Ian Borg remained tight-lipped Wednesday when asked whether he would be seeking the Labour deputy leader post, should incumbent Chris Fearne be elected leader on Saturday.

“As any other member of the party I am at the moment focused on the leadership contest and will take it from there,” he said when asked by the Times of Malta.

Dr Borg had surprisingly decided not to be a candidate in the leadership contest, saying he would be backing Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne to become the party's new leader.

Video: Matthew Mirabelli

His move had prompted speculation that his decision was part of a backroom deal through which, if elected, Mr Fearne would then support him for the post of deputy leader for parliamentary affairs.

The speculation had increased in the wake of remarks by Mr Fearne’s rival in the leadership race, Robert Abela, who publicly denounced what he described as a “diabolical pact”.

On Saturday, Dr Borg told a Labour crowd at a Chris Fearne activity that the man he was backing "has not promised me anything" in exchange for his support.

Meanwhile, the Transport Minister strenuously denied claims that employees within his ministry were working for Mr Fearne’s campaign during office hours.

"You're welcome to come to my office, have a coffee and take a look," he said. "Employees are working their contracted hours. After that, they are free to do as they please," he said.