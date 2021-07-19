Updated 10.15pm

Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg's profile on Wikipedia was edited on Monday for his name to include a nickname.

The minister became, for a short time, Ian ‘Konkos’ Borg. By 10.15pm, his name was changed back to Ian Borg but details about his political career were added, included that he is known to Maltese residents as 'Il-king tal-konkos'.

The edit was made on Monday by an anonymous user.

Wikipedia is a free online encyclopaedia that is maintained by volunteers around the world. Anyone can edit Wikipedia pages, with edits tracked and publicly visible through its system.

In January last year, the Education Ministry terminated contracts of a person who used a ministry PC to change the Wikipedia profile of Dutch MP Pieter Omtzigt.

The official had been working with the ministry as a consultant for the past five years.