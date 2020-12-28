Ian Deguara has been appointed Information and Data Protection Commissioner, the Justice Ministry said on Monday.

Deguara will be replacing Saviour Cachia, who had been appointed commissioner in 2014.

Graduated in informatics and management, Deguara was one of the first employees of the Information and Data Protection office, set up in 2002.

He formed part of the national task force that implemented the General Data Protection Regulation in Malta and also served as deputy commissioner for the past 12 months.