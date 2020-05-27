Ianis Hagi, the son of former Romania great Gheorge Hagi, has signed a long-term contract at Ibrox, the Scottish Premiership side announced Wednesday.

The 21-year-old attacker had been on loan at Ibrox from Belgian club Genk but the midfielder has now made a full-time move to Glasgow.

"I am excited about rejoining the squad for pre-season and putting on the famous shirt once again," Hagi told Rangers' website.

"There was interest from other clubs, but my priority was always to return to Glasgow and play for Rangers."

Hagi, who made his Romania debut in 2018, also tweeted: "I'm extremely happy and proud to be part of the @RangersFC family and represent the colours of such a huge club permanently. I can't wait to meet up with the boys, play at Ibrox again and keep enjoying moments with our amazing fans! I also want to thank @KRCGenkofficial."

Rangers were second to Celtic when their arch-rivals were named winners of a record-equalling ninth successive Scottish Premiership title when the season was declared over earlier this month amid acrimony because of the coronavirus pandemic even though there were several matches still to play.

Officials now hope the 2020/21 season can start in August.