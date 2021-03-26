Zlatan Ibrahimovic made a winning return to international football with Sweden on Thursday after nearly five years away.

Ibrahimovic set up Viktor Claesson’s 35th-minute winner at the Friends Arena just outside Stockholm in his 117th appearance for his national team, his first since Euro 2016.

The AC Milan forward had to hold back the tears as he spoke to reporters on Monday about his international football comeback, and he was in good spirits after a win that puts Sweden top of Group B.

