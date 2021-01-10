Zlatan Ibrahimovic returned from injury, coming off the bench for a late cameo appearance, as AC Milan defeated Torino 2-0 on Saturday to extend their lead at the top of Serie A.

Last weekend, champions Juventus ended Milan’s 27-match unbeaten run in the league dating back to March.

But Rafael Leao’s goal and a Franck Kessie penalty in the first half ensured AC Milan moved four points ahead of Inter Milan who travel to third-placed Roma on Sunday.

Ibrahimovic started on the bench, having been out of action since scoring a double against Napoli on November 22, with a thigh injury and then a calf problem.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the sports website by Times of Malta