Zlatan Ibrahimovic, back in Italy to sign a contract extension with Milan, said he intends to “help the club get back to where it deserves to be”, in a video posted on Sunday.

The video, posted on the Milan website and entitled “Iz Back”, started with a small plane landing at the city’s Linate airport on Saturday evening and then showed the 39-year-old Swede, who was decked out in club gear, declaring he was delighted to return “to where he feels at home”.

Ibrahimovic has yet to sign the extension but, according to Italian press reports, the star striker and Milan have agreed an extra year’s contract, with an annual salary of 7 million euros (8.33 million dollars).

