Zlatan Ibrahimovic prepares to return in Saturday’s Milan derby but Juventus will be without Cristiano Ronaldo as Serie A swings back into action after the international break in the shadow of coronavirus.

In a week where Napoli were deducted a point and handed a 3-0 defeat to Juventus for failing to turn up for their match because of two virus cases, Covid-19 looks set to be a game-changer in a season already in turmoil going into round four.

