Zlatan Ibrahimovic, the 41-year-old Swedish striker, on Friday became the second oldest player to feature in a European championship qualifier but his landmark night ended in a sobering 3-0 defeat to Belgium.

Ibrahimovic came on as a 73rd-minute substitute in the Euro 2024 group game in Solna.

The Swedish star, born on October 3, 1981, was initially hailed as the oldest man to take part in a European qualifier.

However, it then emerged that Gibraltar striker Lee Casciaro, born on September 29, 1981, had taken the record in his team’s match on Friday against Greece.

