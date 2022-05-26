Swedish veteran Zlatan Ibrahimovic said Thursday he endured six months of sleepless nights due to a painful knee because he was determined to fulfil his promise to AC Milan of delivering their first Serie A crown in 11 years.

The 40-year-old striker underwent knee surgery on his left knee — reconstructing his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) -- in Lyon on Wednesday and faces seven to eight months on the sidelines.

“For the last six months I played without an ACL in my left knee,” he wrote on Instagram.

“A swollen knee for six months. Took more than 20 injections in six months.

