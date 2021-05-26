Swedish star Zlatan Ibrahimovic was on Wednesday fined 50,000 euros by UEFA for his “financial interest in a betting company”, European football’s governing body announced.

The president of UEFA’s appeals body also ordered the 39-year-old AC Milan player to “cease his association” with the gambling website.

It was deemed to contravene UEFA rules on “the integrity of matches and competitions”.

