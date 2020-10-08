Zlatan Ibrahimovic looks likely to miss the Milan derby this month after his club Milan announced Thursday that the veteran Swede had again tested positive for coronavirus.

Ibrahimovic, who went into quarantine two weeks ago when he first tested positive, must test negative twice before he can return to the Milan squad, whose next game is the derby against Inter at the San Siro on October 17.

