Zlatan Ibrahimovic is in talks with Sweden head coach Janne Andersson about a potential return to the national team, the Swedish Football Association said Thursday.

The news comes only a day after the 39-year-old, who retired from international football after the 2016 World Cup, hinted that he was open to once again don his country’s jersey.

The Swedish FA said that Janne Andersson travelled on Wednesday evening to meet with Ibrahimovic to discuss the possibility following the striker’s apparent interest and impressive recent form for AC Milan.

