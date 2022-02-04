Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been ruled out of Saturday’s crucial derby clash against Inter with an Achilles tendon problem, coach Stefano Pioli said.

The 40-year-old Swede has not yet recovered from the right leg injury suffered in a goalless draw against Juventus on January 23, with Croatian forward Ante Rebic also sidelined with an ankle injury.

“For Zlatan to be missing is disappointing,” said Pioli. “We’ve come a long way with him but we have to show that we’re also strong without him.”

Milan are third, level on points with second-placed Napoli, four points behind reigning champions and league leaders Inter.

