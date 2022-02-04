Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been ruled out of Saturday’s crucial derby clash against Inter with an Achilles tendon problem, coach Stefano Pioli said.
The 40-year-old Swede has not yet recovered from the right leg injury suffered in a goalless draw against Juventus on January 23, with Croatian forward Ante Rebic also sidelined with an ankle injury.
“For Zlatan to be missing is disappointing,” said Pioli. “We’ve come a long way with him but we have to show that we’re also strong without him.”
Milan are third, level on points with second-placed Napoli, four points behind reigning champions and league leaders Inter.
Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us