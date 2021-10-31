Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored his 150th Serie A goal as Milan beat Jose Mourinho’s Roma 2-1 on Sunday to remain second on goal difference in the table behind Napoli.

The Sweden striker, who turned 40 earlier this month, also thought he had scored his 400th goal in domestic leagues but was denied a second of the encounter with VAR finding offside in the second half.

Stefano Pioli’s side finished the game down a man as left-back Theo Hernandez was shown a red card for a shoulder challenge.

