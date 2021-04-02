Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Romelu Lukaku’s fines for squaring off in a row during an Italian Cup match will be donated to charity, their rival Milan clubs said on Thursday.

AC Milan striker Ibrahimovic went head-to-head with his Inter counterpart during the Cup quarter-final in the San Siro on January 26.

The former Manchester United team-mates traded insults and were both charged with unsportsmanlike conduct.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of The Times of Malta