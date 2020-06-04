Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be out of action for another 10 days with a calf injury, AC Milan announced Thursday after the Swede underwent further medical tests.

The 38-year-old “has undergone a check-up following the injury to his right soleus muscle. His recovery is proceeding well, without complications and a new check-up is to be expected in about 10 days”, the Serie A club said.

Ibrahimovic sustained the injury last month in training with the club he rejoined during this season’s winter transfer window.

AC Milan are set to resume their coronavirus-hit season at the end of next week, with a return Italian Cup semi-final against Juventus.