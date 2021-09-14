Ibrahimovic out of Milan’s Champions League return at Liverpool

Zlatan Ibrahimovic will miss AC Milan’s return to Champions League football with an Achilles tendon injury which will keep him out of their trip to Liverpool, coach Stefano Pioli said on Tuesday.

Milan last appeared in Europe’s top club competition in the 2014 edition’s last 16 and were hoping that veteran forward Ibrahimovic would make Wednesday’s clash at Anfield after scoring on his return from a four-month layoff against Lazio on Sunday.

“He left the field with an inflammation of the tendon. We hoped he would be able to recover but it’s not the case,” Pioli told reporters at Tuesday’s pre-match press conference.

Ibrahimovic, who will turn 40 early next month, scored seven minutes after coming off the bench at the San Siro, raising Pioli’s hopes his talismanic attacker would start in England after shaking off a knee injury he picked up in May.

