Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be out of action for seven to eight months after the veteran striker underwent successful knee surgery, new Serie A champions AC Milan announced on Wednesday.

In a statement, Milan said that the 40-year-old striker went under the knife in the French city of Lyon on Wednesday, an operation which the club said had been scheduled some time ago.

Ibrahimovic has missed large chunks of the past season with injuries, Milan relying on France forward Olivier Giroud in their charge to a first league title in 11 years.

