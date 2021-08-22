Zlatan Ibrahimovic will not play for AC Milan until after the international window as he recovers from a knee injury, coach Stefano Pioli said on Sunday.

Veteran forward Ibrahimovic, who will turn 40 in October, has been out of action since injuring his left knee during Milan’s 3-0 league win over Juventus in May.

Pioli is hoping to have him available when Serie A returns in mid-September following the break for 2022 World Cup qualifiers, which start at the end of this month.

“He is better physically. He hasn’t yet rejoined the squad yet but next week will be very important as there will be a lot of ball work,” Pioli told reporters ahead of Milan’s opening match of the season at Sampdoria on Monday.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta