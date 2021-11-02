Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic was on Tuesday recalled to the Sweden squad for the upcoming 2022 World Cup qualifying matches, a month after the star’s return to the national team was thwarted by injury.

Coach Janne Andersson included “Ibra,” who turned 40 last month, for the away games against Georgia on November 11 and Spain on November 14.

Since he ended a five-year international retirement in March, Ibrahimovic has been called up three times by Sweden, but has only played twice.

