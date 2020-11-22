Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored twice to bring his tally to 10 league goals this season before limping off with a muscular strain as AC Milan stayed top in Serie A on Sunday with a 3-1 win at ten-man Napoli.
Milan move back two points ahead of Sassuolo — 2-0 winners earlier at Hellas Verona — with Roma third after Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored twice in a dominant 3-0 win over Parma.
Ibrahimovic continued his fine form, heading in a Theo Hernandez cross after 20 minutes, sending in the second with his knee nine minutes after the break.
But the 39-year-old pulled up clutching his left hamstring and was substituted after 79 minutes.
Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us