Zlatan Ibrahimovic set up two first-half goals before being sent off after an hour as 10-man AC Milan beat Parma 3-1 on Saturday to boost their Champions League hopes.

The 39-year-old Swede was given a straight red card for arguing with the referee at the Stadio Ennio Tardini when his team were two goals ahead.

Riccardo Gagliolo pulled one back for relegation-threatened Parma minutes after Ibrahimovic’s sending off, but Milan held on despite some late scares, with Rafael Leao scoring a third in injury time.

