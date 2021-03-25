Zlatan Ibrahimovic set up the decisive goal in his first Sweden appearance in nearly five years with Thursday’s 1-0 home win over Georgia in 2022 World Cup qualifying.

Ibrahimovic had made his last international appearance at Euro 2016 before donning his country’s yellow shirt for the 117th time in the Swedes’ Group B opener.

He fed Viktor Claesson in the first half to start the campaign with a victory in a group which also includes Spain, Greece and Kosovo.

