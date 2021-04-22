Zlatan Ibrahimovic has extended his contract with AC Milan until 2022 which will take him past his 40th birthday, the Serie A club announced Thursday.

The Sweden striker, who turns 40 in October, has been credited with turning Milan into title contenders again since his return to the club in January last year.

“AC Milan is the club for which Zlatan has played the most in Italy,” the club said in a statement.

“After scoring 84 goals in 130 appearances with the Rossoneri, the Swedish striker will continue to be wearing the red and black jersey next season.”

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of The Times of Malta