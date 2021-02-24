AC Milan’s virtuoso soloist Zlatan Ibrahimovic will juggle football and music next week, the Swede having agreed to be one of the star presenters of the annual San Remo music festival.

A tailor-made score has been established to allow the footballer to ensure his commitments with the festival, broadcast live for five nights from Tuesday, March 2, while playing with the Milan club.

Milan, second in Serie A, four points behind city rivals Inter, play at home against Udinese on March 3 in the evening and at Verona on Sunday, March 7 in the afternoon.

“He will be here (San Remo) on Tuesday, on Wednesday he will have a match, and he will return from Thursday to Saturday,” explained Amadeus, the organiser of the musical festival.

