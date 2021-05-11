Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be out for at least two matches with a knee injury, just a month before the start of Euro 2020, AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli said on Tuesday.

The Swede, who returned to international football in March after a five-year absence, suffered the injury during Milan’s 3-0 victory over top-four rivals Juventus at the weekend.

Third-placed Milan, who sit three points above fifth-placed Juve in the race for the Champions League, visit Torino on Wednesday and face Cagliari this weekend.

