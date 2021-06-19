Sweden international Zlatan Ibrahimovic has undergone successful surgery on a knee injury which ruled him out of Euro 2020, club side AC Milan confirmed on Friday.

“Ibrahimovic underwent an arthroscopic (procedure) to his left knee in Rome,” AC Milan said in a statement, adding that “the procedure was a success.”

“Zlatan is doing well and will start his rehabilitation immediately.”

The 39-year-old pulled up in Milan’s 3-0 league win over Juventus on May 9.

