Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s AC Milan return to their decade-long Serie A title quest on Sunday desperate to close the gap on leaders Inter after their Europa League exit to Manchester United.

“I want to play to win something,” said Ibrahimovic, who returned after an injury layoff in Thursday’s 1-0 defeat in the last-16 second leg against his former club.

“There are still a few games to win and at the moment we are second, we have to continue the race to win the championship.

