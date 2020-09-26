Regular ice baths and light-filtering glasses are helping keep Erling Braut Haaland sharp as the Norwegian looks to inflict more Bundesliga misery on Augsburg this Saturday with Borussia Dortmund.
The 20-year-old made German league history in Bavaria last January by becoming the first player to score a hat-trick off the bench on his debut at Augsburg.
Having come on with Dortmund 3-1 down, Haaland needed just 20 minutes to complete his hat-trick and seal a 5-3 win which underlined the Norwegian's status as one of Europe's most electric finishers.
