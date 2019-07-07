As part of its CSR programme in 2019, Mapfre Malta organised an ice-cream day for its employees as a fundraising to aid the NGO Hospice.

Founded in 1989, the primary role of Hospice Malta is to provide and promote palliative care for people suffering from end-of-life cancer and motor neuron disease.

As the awareness and the need for palliative care has increased throughout the years, Hospice Malta has included other conditions within its mission statement so that at present, community-based services are also offered to patients suffering from end-of-life cardiac, respiratory, renal and liver diseases.

This year, 14 volunteers from Mapfre Malta, which is comprised of Mapfre Middlesea and Map­fre MSV Life, helped out during the fundraising event. All proceeds from the activity were donated to Hospice Malta.

“When I was a child, I used to love pretend-play selling ice-cream,” said Olivia Darmanin, chief officer of underwriting at Mapfre Middlesea, who was one of the individuals res­ponsible for organising and sponsoring the fundraising activity.

“This time, thanks to the ice-cream van event organised by Mapfre Middlesea, I did it for real, and it being for a good cause made the event not only fun but also rewarding and heart-warming.”