The European Foundation for Support of Culture and the Ilya Averbukh Production Company, with the support of the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra, are today presenting the Jesters’ Wedding Ice Show, an adaptation of the Crystal Palace ballet to music by contemporary US-Maltese composer Alexey Shor.

The show, combining figure skating, drama theatre, live vocals and music and state-of-the-art stage designs, will be directed by Ilya Averbukh, a world-famous figure skater, Olympic silver medalist, world champion, two-time World Junior Champion and Merited Master of Sports of Russia.

The story is set in 18th-century Russia during the reign of Empress Anna Ioannovna. Empress Anna was fond of sumptuous celebrations and unusual entertainments and once decided to marry two of her court jesters in a palace of ice built on the Neva river.

World-acclaimed figure skaters Tatiana Totmyanina and Maxim Marinin, will play the role of Lovers; Alexey Yagudin will play Jester Balakirev; Dmitry Solovyov and Ekaterina Bobrova will star as Empress Anna Ioannovna and her lover Jester Biron; while Ivan Righini will be a court gentleman.

Anna Aglatova, leading opera soloist of the Bolshoi Theatre of Russia, will join the show as the Opera Diva.

The Jesters’ Wedding Ice Show is being held at the Independence Arena Parade Ground, Floriana, today at 7pm. Tickets from www.

showshappening.com.