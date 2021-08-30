The head of Iceland’s football association (KSI) has resigned after two women claimed a national squad player had sexually harassed and assaulted them in 2017, with one of the women accusing the association of trying to pay her off to stay silent.

Gudni Bergsson, who has served as KSI chairman since 2017, stepped down late Sunday after a series of weekend meetings, which were followed by a KSI statement acknowledging that the association’s board had not handled the situation correctly.

Thorhildur Gyda Arnarsdottir, now 25, told public broadcaster RUV on Friday that a member of the national team had grabbed her crotch and grabbed her by the neck, before assaulting her with another individual, in a Reykjavik nightclub in September 2017.

