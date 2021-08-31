The entire board of Iceland’s football federation (KSI) has resigned after a woman accused it of covering up claims of alleged sexual assault by a national squad player.
KSI chairman, Gudni Bergsson, already stepped down late Sunday and the association issued a statement acknowledging that its board had not handled the situation correctly.
Now, following an emergency five-hour session on Monday, the board’s other 16 members resigned as well, KSI said in a statement later that day.
On Friday, Thorhildur Gyda Arnarsdottir, now 25, had told public broadcaster RUV that a member of the national team had grabbed her crotch and grabbed her by the neck, before assaulting her with another individual, in a Reykjavik nightclub in September 2017.
