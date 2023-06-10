Group B participants Iceland have selected their squad for next month’s European Championships for the U-19’s teams that will be played in Malta.

The Nordic side – who will face Spain, Norway and Greece – will be led by coach Olafur Ingi Skulason.

Majority of the squad is based in Iceland with other members plying their trade in nearby countries namely Denmark and Sweden including Daniel Gudjohnsen, son of former Chelsea and Barcelona Eidur, who currently plays for Malmo.

