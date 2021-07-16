Teitur Már Sveinsson, Iceland’s head of delegation to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), will be one of the main keynote speakers during the 14th FinanceMalta annual conference, entitled ‘Malta’s Financial Services Industry: Emerging Stronger’ which will be held over two mornings on July 20 and 21.

Sveinsson, who is also chair of the Steering Committee on Actions against Money Laundering, Terrorist Financing and Proliferation, will share his experience in leading Iceland out of the FATF status of increased monitoring and the lessons learned.

The conference will also feature Andrew Likierman, professor of management practice at the London Business School, who will explore why good judgement is important for good governance in regulated environments in general and financial services in particular, what judgement is and how it relates to the development of artificial intelligence.

Graham Bishop, commentator on EU financial regulation, will participate in a panel discussion on whether Malta should go for added or less regulation in the financial services sector.

As financial regulation continues to ramp up across the globe, the panel will discuss the future of London as a financial centre within this context and its relationship with other European financial hubs, including Malta.

The panel will also tackle the impact of the new regulations being introduced by the Financial Conduct Authority on the European and global competitive landscape.

The second day of the annual conference will come to an end with two interviews with Prime Minister Robert Abela and Opposition leader Bernard Grech respectively, on their views on the 10-year vision for the financial services industry in Malta.

The FinanceMalta conference will be shedding light on the need and eagerness of the Maltese financial services industry to come forth following the changes and developments that took place globally and locally over the past 18 months.

The line-up of contributors includes C-level executives from Malta and abroad, EU policy­makers, government representatives, officials of global standard-setting organisations, renowned academics as well as international researchers.

‘Malta’s Financial Services Industry: Emerging Stronger’ is supported by Trust Stamp as Diamond sponsor, Malta Stock Exchange and Sanne as Gold sponsors, as well as VacancyCentre, Ganado, Sheltons Group and Camilleri Preziosi.

For more information on the programme, sponsorship opportunities and registration details visit https://conference.financemalta.org/fm-2021/