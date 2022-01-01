Ichi Ban was confirmed Saturday as the overall handicap winner of the gruelling Sydney-to-Hobart yacht race, pipping rival Celestial which finished faster but was hit by a time penalty.

It was the third Sydney-Hobart handicap victory for the 52-foot (15.9-metre) Ichi Ban, owned and skippered by Matt Allen.

But the win was overshadowed by controversy because of the penalty against Celestial, imposed after protests were lodged by Ichi Ban and by the race organisers.

“To win with Ichi Ban a third time is unbelievable. It’s always better, ideally, not to go into the room to decide,” Ichi Ban’s Allen said Friday.

