The history of Baci Perugina began in 1922, in Perugia, thanks to the entrepreneurial spirit of Luisa Spagnoli, one of the most influential Italians of the early 20th century. A visionary and the mastermind behind the creation of Perugina, she had an innovative idea for a new, special chocolate recipe: she dreamt up a combination of chopped hazelnuts, recovered from the leftovers, and melted chocolate to create a creamy filling, on which sat a whole, perfectly toasted hazelnut, covering the entire confection with Luisa dark chocolate.

The result was a delicious chocolate that brought to mind the knuckles of a fist, hence its original name, 'cazzotto' (punch). It was Giovanni Buitoni’s idea to change the name. In fact, he believed the name was all wrong for Luisa’s sweet creation. Several years later, the art director of Perugina, Federico Seneca, came up with the idea to 'dress' every 'Bacio' in a love message, printing the inside of the starry wrapper with romantic phrases, inspired by the secret love between Luisa and Giovanni.

The idea of creating the blue and silver box showing a couple kissing under a shower of stars - inspired by the painting Il Bacio by Hayez - can be attributed to the same Seneca. Since then, every detail has become iconic.

Today, those chocolates turn 100, continuing to innovate and be the messengers of emotions. Those same emotions that Dolce&Gabbana interpreted in the graphic design of the packaging produced specifically for this centennial, celebrating Italian identity, the love and passion that have set the Baci Perugina apart since their creation.

In 100 years, Baci has managed to evolve while preserving its unmistakable essence. The 100-year-old chocolate has been the star of cutting edge campaigns, has stood at the side of amazing artists, has evolved in new flavours, has won World Guinness Records, has been exported to other countries, but never stopped being a messenger of love.

The Baci star keeps rising, to reach today the heights of Dolce&Gabbana in a celebration of its 100 years of history and emotions. The famous fashion brand, another icon of typically Italian excellence, takes Baci Perugina by the hand on its centennial year. The style of the dreamy, emotion-awakening collections will combine the essence of Baci with the one-of-a-kind creativity of Dolce&Gabbana.

The history of Baci is typical of Italian entrepreneurship, made of love, passion, hard work, creativity, culture. A history linked to the city of its origins: Perugia. From a small chocolate laboratory, Baci Perugina have gone on to become one of the most important industrial entities in the country and are renowned for their excellence around the world. That is how they generate value and economic prosperity for the entire region of Umbria.

The Baci factory is part of the very fabric of the city of Perugia: generations of workers have shared their experience to create a product that has remained unchanged since its birth. A product that has never stopped innovating, without ever setting the original recipe and the magic of its creation aside. Today, the Baci factory is a centre of excellence, also thanks to the experience of its workers, united in their commitment to produce a unique and special product.

This is why Perugia is the ideal stage for the beginning of the centennial celebrations, which revolve around the plant’s workers. Like a real team, they wear the T-shirt that celebrates the 100 years of Baci and are at the very heart of a gesture meant to thank them and shower them with love, in a photo taken by a drone.

The master chocolatiers of the Perugia School of Chocolate will also take part in the celebrations, creating a special celebratory cake for the 100th birthday of the Baci. A large chocolate masterpiece, dedicated to all the workers who have helped the Baci become famous around the globe.

The plant itself will tell the story of the celebrations, with a light installation that will wrap itself around the Baci factory sending a message of true, universal love to the whole world. A light pointing to the future as a sign that the story of the Baci will last for ever.

Taking its cue from the celebrations, the Perugina Museum of Chocolate, renovated with a particular focus on the centennial history of the Baci, will also open its doors to the public for a moving journey through time.

The story of Baci Perugina is a story of typically Italian romanticism, passion, entrepreneurship, and excellence; above all, it is a work of art recognised around the world as the icon and symbol of love and affection.