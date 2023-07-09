San Antonio Spurs coach and president of basketball operations Gregg Popovich, an iconic bench boss at 74, has signed a new five-year contract with the NBA club, the team announced Saturday.

The deal secures Popovich as a guiding force for years to come for 19-year-old French prodigy Victor Wembanyama, the 7-foot-4 (2.24m) center taken by the Spurs last month with the top pick in the NBA Draft.

Popovich has guided the Spurs to five NBA titles since becoming coach of the team in 1996, a span that makes him the longest-tenured coach in any major US sports league.

He also coached a US team of NBA stars to gold at the Tokyo Olympics.

